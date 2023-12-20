The Dutch lighting corporation Signify has launched its latest multi-purpose Ecolink products in the Egyptian market at competitive prices, according to an emailed press release.

The newly launched lighting solutions in the market save up to 88% of energy and are highly efficient for households, factories, companies, malls, and supermarkets.

The company offers 11 products of Ecolink in the local market with a two-year warranty.

The products are available with power capacities ranging between 3.4 watts and 200 watts.

