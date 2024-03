The Petroleum Safety and Environmental Services Company (PetroSafe) has achieved revenues amounting to EGP 670 million in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 30%, Chairman Emad Abdel Razek announced during the company’s general assembly.

PetroSafe also achieved a profit before tax totaling EGP 75 million, with a 13% increase in assigned projects.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).