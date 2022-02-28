ArabFinance: French multinational technology company Schneider Electric has entered into an agreement with the US technology conglomerate Cisco to build Egypt’s national smart grid, according to an emailed press release on February 27th.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will install network control centers, as well as 4,000 smart ring main units that will detect and resolve network faults to maintain availability and stability of energy, the release revealed.

Meanwhile, Cisco will provide IP and security infrastructure, including routers and switches, along with a plethora of cyber security equipment and tools.

Schneider Electric and Cisco will join efforts to build a cutting-edge cyber secure network, utilizing up-to-date artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies to “manage and support the integration of traditional and renewable energy sources.”

“Egypt’s smart grid is a testament to what the latest technologies can achieve, and that is in part thanks to collaboration between companies who are at the forefront of information technology and operational technology,” Schneider Electric’s Regional Cluster President - Egypt, North East Africa, and Levant - Sebastien Riez commented.

It is worth highlighting that Schneider Electric provides integrated digital solutions for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

Located in California, Cisco develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products.