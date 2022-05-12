RIYADH - Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms the treacherous terrorist attack on a security point in North Sinai in Egypt, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of security forces soldiers



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed in a statement the Kingdom's full support for Egypt in its intensive efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations as well as to dry up its sources of financing.



The Kingdom stands with the government and people of Egypt against all terrorist organizations that are trying to undermine the gains and capabilities of sisterly Egypt, the Ministry stressed



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the fraternal of Egypt, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery and the people of Egypt ongoing security and stability.



It is noteworthy that the terrorist attack on Sinai is the second attack during this week, as last Saturday, a water plant in the East Canal area in Sinai was targeted and resulted to the death of an officer and 10 soldiers and wounding five others.

