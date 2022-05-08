Saudi Arabia has strongly condemns and denounce the terrorist attack that targeted a water plant in the East Canal area in Sinai.



The terrorist attack that targeted a water plant in Sinai has resulted in killing an officer and 10 soldiers and wounding five others.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed the Kingdom's full support for Egypt towards all threats to its security and stability, in addition to its appreciation for the role of the Egyptian Armed Forces in confronting such terrorist and sabotage acts.



The ministry said that the Kingdom expresses its condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and to Egypt' government and people, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).