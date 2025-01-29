Remittances from Egyptians working abroad jumped by 65.4% year-on-year (YoY) to nearly $2.6 billion in November 2024, compared to $1.6 billion.

During the period from July to November 2024, remittances hiked by 77% to $13.8 billion from $7.8 billion during the same period in 2023.

In the first 11 months of 2024, remittances witnessed an annual surge of 47.1% to reach about $26.3 billion, compared to nearly $17.9 billion.

