Remco for Tourism Villages Construction (RTVC) posted a 4.24% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its standalone net losses after tax in the first half (H1) of 2023, incurring EGP 76.892 million from EGP 80.294 million, according to the firm’s financial statements sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Remco is an Egypt-based company that operates in tourism and entertainment projects development and construction.

