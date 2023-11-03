Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) posted a 119.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2023, recording EGP 347.430 million, compared to EGP 158.499 million, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 2nd.

Revenues climbed 43.01% YoY hitting EGP 637.618 million during the January-September period of this year, compared to EGP 445.858 million.

The firm also generated EGP 255.699 standalone net profits after tax during the nine-month period, compared to EGP 144.876 million, with an annual growth of 76.49% YoY.

EMPC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the media sector. The company provides and leases television, cinema, and media production tools and complementary services to others, as well as produces cultural, drama, and kids’ shows.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).