CAIRO — Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari met with Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Naqli also attended the meeting.



Speaking on the occasion, Madbouly reaffirmed the keenness of Egypt and Saudi Arabia to strengthen the bonds of bilateral relations in various fields. “The cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields is a reflection of the close and strong fraternal relations that bind the leadership of the two countries. The meeting with Al-Dosari comes within the framework of supporting and enhancing joint cooperation frameworks between the two countries,” he said.



On his part, Al-Dosari highlighted the Saudi leadership’s directives to strengthen joint cooperation in the field of media between the Kingdom and Egypt, in a way keeping pace with the distinction and consensus witnessed in the relations at the political level. He stressed the strength of the relationship between the two friendly countries and the important role of the media in expressing the continuous cooperation and coordination that links them at all levels.



During the visit, Al-Dosari met with prominent media figures of Egypt, and that was in response to an invitation from Egypt’s Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation Karam Gabr. During the meeting, they discussed a number of ideas and projects aimed at strengthening the existing media cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at various levels.

