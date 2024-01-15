A video-journalist from the Cairo-based television channel Al Ghad was killed in Gaza on Sunday in a strike that the channel blamed on the Israeli army.

Dozens of journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Al Ghad video-journalist Yazan al-Zwaidi has been murdered by Israeli fire," the station announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Alongside Zwaidi, at least 82 other journalists and media professionals, the vast majority Palestinian, have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The United Nations on Monday said it was "very concerned by the high death toll of media workers".

On Tuesday, the International Criminal Court said it was investigating potential crimes against journalists since the outbreak of war.

The conflict was triggered the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.