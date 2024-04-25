RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed the results of an independent committee’s report on the performance of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the results of the report confirm the agency’s main role in supporting the relief, humanitarian and development efforts of the Palestinian people.



It reiterated the Kingdom’s emphasis on the importance of the commitment of donor countries to UNRWA to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of all forms of support for the Palestinian refugees. This shall be in a way that reduces the volume of suffering they are facing, especially in light of the Israeli occupation’s continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

