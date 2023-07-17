Remco for Tourism Villages Construction (RTVC) has signed a partnership agreement with the real estate developer Emaar Alex to develop an EGP 1 billion project in Al Alamein’s Sidi Abdel Rahman, the North Coast, Remco stated on July 16th.

To be self-financed by Remco, the project is set to span an area of 29.4 feddans with total sales of EGP 1.5 billion.

The project, which will be fully executed by Remco’s staff, is expected to be completed within three years.

