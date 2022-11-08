President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and an associate delegation to explore aspects of the partnership between Egypt and the fund in the light of the recently agreed upon program, according to an official statement on November.

The meeting was held in presence of Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdallah, as well as ministers of planning, finance, and international cooperation.

El-Sisi welcomed Georgieva’s visit to Egypt to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), expressing his appreciation for her contributions to the framework of the fruitful partnership and constructive cooperation between Egypt and the IMF.

For her part, Georgieva reiterated the continuation of the IMF’s relations with Egypt to support the country’s economic reforms, as the Egyptian economy stabilizes.

On October 27th, the Egyptian government finalized a deal with the IMF for an assistance package of $3 billion to finance the state’s budget for six months.

