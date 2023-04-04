Pharaoh Tech for Control and Communication Systems’ net losses after tax dropped 58.5% year on year (YoY) to EGP 1.9 million in 2022, compared to EGP 4.58 million, the company’s income statement showed on April 3rd.

Established in 2007 and listed on EGX in 2010, Pharaoh Tech operates within the technology hardware and equipment sector, focusing on electronic equipment and instruments.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).