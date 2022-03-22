Mubasher: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Orascom Construction Plc increased by 24.8% to $113.4 million in 2021, compared to $90.0 million in 2020.

The company generated revenues of $3.54 billion in 2021, up 5.1% year-on-year (YoY) from $3.37 billion, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the consolidated backlog jumped by 12% YoY to $6.1 billion, and pro forma backlog, including 50% share in BESIX, rose by 10.3% to $8.9 billion as of 31 December 2021.

As for the standalone businesses, the company logged net losses of $19.43 million last year, compared to $7.40 million in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company reported 17.1% higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners to $76.1 million from $65 million in the year-ago period.

