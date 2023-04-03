North Cairo Mills Company has recorded a profit of EGP 37.59 million during the eight-month period ended February 28th 2023, compared to a loss of EGP 2.62 million in the same period of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a statement on April 2nd.

Moreover, the company’s board has endorsed the estimated budget for FY 2023/2024, targeting a profit after tax of EGP 17.237 million.

North Cairo Flour Mills, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the food processing industry sector.

