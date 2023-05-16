Naeem Holding (NAHO) has become profitable in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the company’s consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 15th.

The company has achieved consolidated net profits excluding minority interest of $200,401 in Q1 2023, versus a loss of $75,067 in the same quarter of 2022.

The company has posted a standalone net profit after tax of $471,610 in the three months to March 31st, compared to $739,861 in Q1 2022.

Established in 1997, Naeem Holding is engaged in the provision of investment banking services within Egypt and abroad.

