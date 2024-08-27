Arab Finance: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Entlaq to enhance the investment and legislative landscape for entrepreneurship in Egypt, MSMEDA’s CEO Bassel Rahmy stated.

The MoU also aims to qualify the youth to implement projects and grow startups.

Additionally, it covers the provision of further funding and technical and information technology services, particularly to start-ups, investment and capital funds, incubators, accelerators, national universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).