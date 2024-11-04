Morocco's unemployment rate edged up to 13.6% in the third quarter this year from 13.5% a year earlier, as the farming sector continues to shed jobs due to drought, Morocco's statistics agency HCP said on Monday.

By September, there were 1.63 million unemployed people in the country, HCP said in a report.

The unemployment rate was higher among young people at 39.5%. Among graduates, it stood at 19.8% and among women 20.8%, it said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)