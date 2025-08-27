Arab Finance: Moody’s Corporation intends to acquire a majority equity stake in Middle East Rating & Investors Service (MERIS), its Egypt-based affiliate credit rating agency, as per an announcement.

The move strengthens Moody’s presence in the Middle East and Africa and underscores its commitment to supporting the development of local capital markets.

The transaction also extends the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Established in 2003 as a joint venture between Moody’s and Egyptian consulting firm FinBi, MERIS is recognized as a pioneer in Egypt’s domestic capital markets.

The agency provides national-scale credit ratings across multiple sectors, including financial institutions, corporates, and structured finance transactions.

Subject to regulatory approvals, MERIS will remain an independent affiliate of Moody’s. It will continue to issue its own ratings, develop its own methodologies, and operate under a separate management team.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

