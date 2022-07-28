Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahd Al-Shrai’an recently issued a series of decisions to deal with the global price hike , such as ensuring there is no increase in the prices of food products, as well as banning the export of chicken, vegetable oils and other basic commodities, reports Al-Anba. The minister banned the export of vegetable oils, frozen chicken and chicken parts from Aug 1 to Oct 31.

Meanwhile , the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition disclosed that the Ahmadi Governorate Inspection Department has carried out an inspection campaign, in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality, targeting mobile groceries and street vendors in Al-Khairan Al- Sakina, Al-Nuwaiseeb and Nuwaiseeb border, reports Al-Jarida daily

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).