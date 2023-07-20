Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat, met with Abdul Hakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on 19 July.

The two discussed cooperation to explore future opportunities in light of the Arab Republic’s development priorities, according to a press release.

El-Mashat affirmed the importance of the joint efforts made by the FAO to enhance agricultural and rural development and support food security.

She noted that such efforts are extremely needed at this time, given the major challenges facing global food security due to supply chain crises, geopolitical developments, and climate change.

Elwaer and El-Mashat also underlined future plans to drive climate-smart agriculture and agro-biodiversity in the old and new lands of the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt. This is backed by a $10 million grant from the Canadian government.

On a separate note, El-Mashat co-chaired the UN International Initiative in Egypt, Shabab Balad. The minister highlighted that the initiative is an effective tool for cooperation between the government and private sector to integrate with the country’s efforts to empower youth.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).