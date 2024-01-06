TRIPOLI — Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in Tripoli, Libya.



Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, conveyed his appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tripoli.



These remarks were made at a meeting chaired by Dbeibah on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al-Shehri, the acting Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, alongside numerous ambassadors from Arab, Islamic, and African nations accredited to Libya.



The meeting focused on various topics concerning the enhancement of cooperative relations with Libya.

