Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported a 41.42% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax for the fiscal year (FY) of 2022/2023, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 9th.

CPCI’s net profit after tax stood at EGP 97.091 million for the 12-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 165.744 million a FY earlier.

Operating revenue dropped by 9.61% YoY, hitting EGP 1.005 billion from EGP 1.112 billion.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).