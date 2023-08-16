Islamic Gharbia Company for Developed Buildings (GIHD) recorded EGP 510,113 in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, against losses of EGP 85,326 in H1 2022, according to a filing on August 15th.

Sales hit EGP 1.309 million during the January-June period of the current year.

Islamic Gharbia is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate development sector.

The company focuses on the purchase and reclamation of land for the purpose of construction and development activities, general and special contracting, trade in raw materials and construction supplies, and import and export of construction-related materials.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).