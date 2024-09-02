Egypt - Influence Public Affairs (IPA), a consultancy firm specializing in government relations, public policy, and investment affairs, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (SwissCham).

This collaboration aims to enhance business ties between Switzerland and Egypt, driving sustainable economic growth and creating new opportunities for both countries.

Walid Ramadan, Managing Director of IPA, stated, “We are creating a powerful platform that will open new avenues for investment and innovation. Our goal is to drive economic development, foster sustainable growth, and create unprecedented opportunities for businesses operating in Egypt and Switzerland.”

Kamal Abdelmalek, President of the Board of SwissCham Egypt, commented, “SwissCham has always been dedicated to enhancing the value we deliver to our members. Our strategic partnership with IPA is a testament to this commitment. IPA’s expertise in navigating regulatory environments and fostering investment aligns seamlessly with our mission to strengthen business ties between Switzerland and Egypt. This collaboration will enable us to provide our members with tailored investment consultancy services and effective market entry strategies, further advancing the economic development of both countries.”

Sarah Al-Haddad, Executive Director of SwissCham Egypt, added, “This partnership will enhance SwissCham’s service offerings by providing members with access to IPA’s expertise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) promotion, regional expansion initiatives, and market access strategies. These resources will not only strengthen the business profiles of SwissCham members within a global network but also contribute to the economic growth and development of both Egypt and Switzerland, fostering mutual prosperity and opening up new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.”

The collaboration is expected to positively impact the Egyptian business environment by attracting increased foreign investments, facilitating market access, and enabling local businesses to expand their operations. Moreover, this partnership is set to drive economic growth, create new job opportunities, and further strengthen the ties between Switzerland and Egypt.

As part of this strategic collaboration, IPA will provide tailored investment consultancy services, delivering actionable insights and strategies to help SwissCham members optimize their business operations. This partnership ushers in a new era of cooperation between SwissCham and IPA, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable business growth and economic development that will benefit both Egypt and Switzerland.

