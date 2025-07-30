Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its forecasts for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 by 0.2%, expecting it to hit 4%, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report for July 2o25.

This is compared to the IMF's projection of 3.8% in its April outlook report.

However, the IMF trimmed its GDP forecasts for Egypt in FY2025/2026 to 4.1%, which is 0.2% lower than April's WEO projection of 4.3%.

The fund revised its expectations for the global economic growth due to front-loading ahead of tariffs, lower effective tariff rates, better financial conditions, and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions.

