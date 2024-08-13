Arab Finance: Henkel Egypt is currently working on boosting the competitiveness of its industrial operations in Egypt as well as increasing the percentage of local components in production in line with the state’s industry localization strategy, Chairman Carol Milan said.

This came during a meeting with the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib to mull over the company’s ongoing and current plans in the Egyptian market.

Milan also pointed out that the company is working on increasing its exports to various global markets.

