Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt rose on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 4,994.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,017.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also climbed to EGP 4,578 for purchasing and EGP 4,599 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, the price jumped to EGP 4,370 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,390 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold went up to EGP 3,745.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,762.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 34,960 for purchasing and EGP 35,120 for selling.

