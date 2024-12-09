Gold prices in Egypt have risen significantly, reflecting global economic pressures.

The price of 24-karat gold reached EGP 4,337.25 per gram for selling and EGP 4,314.25 for buying, marking a new high, as per data from iSagha.

Similarly, 22-karat gold recorded EGP 3,975.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,954.75 for selling, while 21-karat gold was priced at EGP 3,795 per gram for selling and EGP 3,775 for buying.

The price of 18-karat gold stood at EGP 3,252.75 per gram for selling and EGP 3,235.75 for buying.

Gold prices in the Egyptian market are forecast to go up by 4% by the end of 2024, Egyptian Supply Minister’s Advisor for Gold Affairs Naji Farag told Asharq Business on December 8th.

