Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Tuesday, with the 24-karat hitting to EGP 5,491.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,520 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 5,033.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,060 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat, the gold price rose to EGP 4,805 per gram for buying and EGP 4,830 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price also hiked to EGP 4,118.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,140 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price jumped to EGP 38,440 for buying and EGP 38,640 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price of the gold ounce hit $3,392.68 for buying and $3,392.97 for selling.