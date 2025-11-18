Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt maintained their stability on Monday, Dahab Masr’s data showed at 3:18 pm.

The 24-karat gold price hit EGP 6,240.52 per gram for buying and EGP 6,176.53 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price recorded EGP 5,461 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,405 for selling.

The international gold ounce price amounted to $4,085.9 for buying and $4,085 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).