Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt recorded a drop on Monday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 4,994.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,017.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,578 for purchasing and EGP 4,599 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold also declined to EGP 4,370 per gram for buying and EGP 4,390 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold retreated to EGP 3,745.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,762.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 34,960 for purchasing and EGP 35,120 for selling.

Finally, the price for the gold ounce stood at $3,015.61 for buying and $3,015.9 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).