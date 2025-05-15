Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Wednesday after the 24-karat dropped to EGP 5,200 per gram for buying and EGP 5,228.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,766.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,792.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold retreated to EGP 4,550 per gram for buying and EGP 4,575 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price stood at EGP 3,900 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,921.5 for selling.

As for the gold pound, its price hit EGP 36,400 for buying and EGP 36,600 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).