Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company’s (GGCC) consolidated net profit excluding minority interest inched up by 0.46% for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th

The company recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 23.208 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 23.102 million in Q1 2022.

Operating revenues reached EGP 286.678 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, down from EGP 363.726 million in the year-ago period.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company registered a standalone net profit of EGP 24.903 million during the first three months of 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 23.102 million in the same quarter last year.

Giza General Contracting is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the construction and engineering industries sector.

The company is primarily involved in general contracting activities, such as operations, manufacturing, and trade in industry-related activities.

