Arab Finance: Indian group Jai Dadi signed a contract with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) to establish a metal alloys manufacturing facility, with an investment of $16 million (EGP 757.25 million), according to a statement.

The Nile Ferro Alloys LLC project will cover 80,000 square meters within the East Ismailia Industrial Zone (Technology Valley) in Sinai.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, noted that the project will offer 300 direct jobs.

Gamal El-Dien stated that the facility will manufacture ferrosilicon manganese (FeSiMn) while processing iron alloys and other related activities.

These products will be used in the production of metal alloys, infrastructure, heavy engineering industries, and the production of railway components.

This project marks the fourth in the Technology Valley area, bringing the total investments to $59 million, providing approximately 1,000 direct job opportunities.

In February 2025, the industrial zone witnessed the first-ever project after signing an agreement with India’s Volkov Infra Private Ltd to build the Ferro Genesis factory.

The second project was sealed with Industrial House for Building Materials to establish a new factory at a cost of $12 million.

Moreover, India’s Willow Ferro penned the third agreement with the SCZONE to establish a metal industries project, with an investment of $25 million.