France is willing to support Tunisia in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said France's ambassador in Tunis André Parant as he met Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Brahim Bouderbala.

France is ready to provide the "necessary" support to Tunisia to help it address the difficult economic situation it is going through and achieve its development and social goals, he was quoted as saying in an ARP press release.

Parant voiced during the meeting, appreciation for the developments of the democratic process in Tunisia, notably in terms of rights and freedoms, reaffirming France's esteem and consideration for the Tunisian people, who, he said, deserve support and backing to achieve their aspirations for well-being.

The ambassador further commended the progress of relations between Tunisia and France, which is perfectly evident through the many mutual visits in various fields, and through cooperation and partnership in the economic, trade, investment and tourism fields.

Bouderbala for his part, pointed out the depth of the long-standing relations binding the two countries, voicing satisfaction at the level of cooperation between Tunisia and France, Tunisia's leading partner.

He reminded on the occasion, the French ambassador of the challenges and stakes of the current stage, which requires more support for Tunisia, notably in its negotiations with the IMF, specifying that these negotiations must be conducted while taking into consideration the socio-economic situation of the country and the need to preserve social peace as much as possible.

Bouderbala reaffirmed in another connection, Tunisia's commitment to its choices in matters of democracy, human rights and freedom of opinion and expression, which are "irreversible constants," underlining Tunisia's readiness to receive delegations, notably parliamentary, to see "first hand" the situation in the country.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).