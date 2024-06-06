The Ministry of Finance will start disbursing EGP 5 billion as of June 6th to support 360 export companies under the immediate cash payment initiative to repay arrears owed to the Exports Development Fund, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

This brings the total export subsidies disbursed to exporters over the past four years to EGP 55 billion, which will be raised to EGP 70 billion after disbursing the credit facilities under the seventh phase of the immediate cash payment initiative.

In addition, the ministry will disburse further payments to beneficiaries under the seventh phase of the immediate cash payment initiative on June 27th and August 8th, at an estimated value of EGP 10 billion.

