Financial and insurance workers are among the best paid in Tunisia, with an average basic salary of TND 3,258 for managers, which is 708% of the guaranteed minimum monthly wage - SMIG 2022 (around TND 460).

The situation is similar for intermediate occupations, employees and workers in this sector, who earn TND 2,304 (501% of the SMIG), TND 1,857 (404% of the SMIG) and TND 1,112 (242% of the SMIG) respectively, according to the "Survey of employment and salaries in companies in 2022" published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics.

Workers in the real estate, mining and quarrying, and information and communication sectors are also fairly well paid. In fact, average basic salaries in the real estate sector range from TND 2,550 (554% of the minimum wage) for a manager to TND 770 (167% of the minimum wage) for a worker.

Those in the extractive industries range from TND 2,351 (511% of the SMIG) for a manager to TND 781 (170% of the SMIG) for a worker.

Similarly, workers in the information and communication sector earn salaries ranging from TND 2,329 (506% of the minimum wage) for a manager to TND 618 (134% of the minimum wage) for a worker.

However, workers in the education sector are among the lowest paid, with salaries of no more than TND 1,165 for a manager, TND 765 for intermediate occupations, TND 682 for a clerk and TND 502 for a manual worker.

Workers in electricity, gas and water distribution are underpaid, with salaries ranging from TND 1,467 for a manager to TND 679 for a worker.

The same applies to workers in the accommodation and food services sector (wages vary between TND 1,479 for a manager and TND 660 for a worker) and in construction (TND 1,499 for a manager and TND 691 for a worker).

The "Survey on Employment and Wages in Enterprises in 2022" is a structural survey conducted by direct interview of a sample of enterprises randomly selected from the National Business Register (RNE).

It aims to collect information on employment trends and changes by occupational category, as well as a breakdown of gross wages and salaries paid for each year into basic wages and salaries. It also looks at the duration of business activity and working hours.

