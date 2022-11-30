Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) posted a 41.48% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest jumped to EGP 2.599 billion in nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.837 billion the year before.

Interest income dropped to EGP 3.85 billion in January-September from EGP 4.144 billion a year earlier.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches across the country.

