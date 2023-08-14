Egypt - Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said Sunday that the Cabinet agreed to allow the Egyptian expats who joined the tax-free car import initiative (84,000 people) to complete transfer procedures within a month.

Maait added that the validity of the tax-free car import extends to five years, and that the reduced customs tax is valid throughout the validity period.

Shahat Ghaturi, head of the Customs Authority, stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Finance to pay the deposits of Egyptians abroad who benefited from the initiative to facilitate the import of cars, on the dates set at the exchange rate at the time of their due, as an obligation on the public treasury, and whoever wants to withdraw the amounts transferred from his account, in favor of the Ministry of Finance, and exit From the initiative, after a year has passed from the date of the import approval, he submits an application on the electronic platform, and he will obtain it at the exchange rate at the time of recovery within 3 months.

Ghattouri indicated that there is a due deed from the Ministry of Finance, on the public treasury for citizens residing abroad, with the value of the amounts transferred to the account of the Ministry of Finance at the National Bank of Egypt.

