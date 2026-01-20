Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held talks with representatives from Evolve Holding and its partner Stonex to discuss their investment plans in Egypt’s gold sector, according to a statement.

Both companies target investing in the precious metals industry, including gold trading, logistics, digital products, and gold-backed non-banking financial products (NBPs).

They highlighted that the volume of gold trading in Egypt is substantial and can reach $5 billion.

Evolve Holding and Stonex aim to transform Egypt into a regional and international export hub, leveraging its strategic geographic location to facilitate exports to foreign markets.

During the meeting, El-Khatib addressed the gold industry’s contribution to Egypt's exports, which amounts to $6 billion.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Gold Committee, reviewing its efforts to maximize added value and transform Egypt from an ore exporter into an industrial hub.