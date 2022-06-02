The Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) has announced the results of the second international bid round of the for gold and metal exploration in the Eastern Desert, where eight areas have been allotted to four English, Canadian, and Egyptian companies, according to an offical statement on June 1st.

EMRA noted that the results of the second bid round succeded in attracting new investments despite successive global challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It is worth noting that the first bid round involved assigning 82 areas in Eastern Desert to 11 Egyptian and international companies.

