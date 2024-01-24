Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will launch an international tender to search for three minerals next March, an unnamed government source familiar with the matter told Asharq Business on January 24th.

In accepting bids, Egypt will prioritize companies and investors who provide added value by manufacturing and exporting raw materials.

The bidding will include areas for exploration for mining raw materials and minerals associated with three main natural resources: phosphate, sulfur, and potash, the source said.

The Egyptian government is intensifying efforts to boost investments in the mining sector, particularly gold, targeting $1 billion in investments into the mining sector by 2030.

