Arab Finance: The Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), East Gas Company (EGC), and IMEX International have signed a shareholders’ agreement to establish a joint venture (JV) to maximize the added value of low-concentration phosphate ores, as per a statement.

The project’s production capacity is set to be 1 million tons of phosphate ore annually with a total cost of $250 million.

Under the agreement, French SOFRECO Group will act as the project’s management consultant throughout the execution process, while Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde will be in charge of execution.

Moreover, France-based Prayon’s GetMoreP technology will be employed to increase the concentration of low-quality phosphate ore.

