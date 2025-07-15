Arab Finance: The fourth edition of the Egypt Mining Forum 2025 launches today, July 15th, in Cairo and will be held for two days until July 16th, according to a statement.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Commercial Discovery, Exploration, Extraction", high-level participants from ministers and mining officials as well as ambassadors, governors, parliamentarians, and investors from major international and local mining companies will take part in the forum.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi will inaugurate the forum and deliver the opening speech. Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad will also deliver her remarks on promoting green mining in Egypt.

The opening session will witness a speech by Gillian Doran, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti, an investor in the Sukari mine, in which he will review the company's activities and investments in Egypt.

This year’s edition comes at a time of major transformation of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) into an independent economic authority called the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority.

It also follows the updating of the model of the mineral exploitation agreement under international standards, in addition to the strong infrastructure implemented by the state under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The infrastructure includes road networks, ports, railways, and airports, as well as a diversity of energy sources, including hydrocarbons, renewables, and green.

The two-day event is expected to welcome more than 5,000 visitors and 300 delegates.

The ministerial session will explore ways to attract strategic partners and encourage mining companies to invest in the mining sector.

As for the governors' session, the officials will discuss their role in promoting investment in the mining sector and ways to create an attractive investment climate.

Furthermore, ambassadors will outline their views on the mining investment climate in Egypt. Key international mining investors will address ways to improve the state’s competitive position in the global mining sector.

The second day of the conference will feature several important sessions, including a session on the new Mineral Resources Law. They will also touch upon how to maximize the value of mineral resources and achieve added value by promoting local manufacturing of raw minerals.

