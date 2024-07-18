Centamin Plc is planning to invest up to $100 million in gold exploration and production in Egypt over the next year, CEO Martin Horgan told Asharq Business.

Horgan highlighted that the Sukari Gold Mine has produced about 5 million ounces of gold since its establishment in 2010.

He anticipates the mine to continue production for another decade, potentially yielding an additional 5 million ounces.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).