The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Elsewedy Electric’s subsidiary United Metals Company (UMC) with a $50 million loan to finance its working capital, the bank stated.

The loan will finance the working capital of UMC, enabling it to import the copper cathodes needed for the production of cables.

Established in 1998, UMC is one of the key manufacturers of high-quality copper rods in Egypt and North Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).