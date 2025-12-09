Arab Finance: Byit Capital, a high-growth PropTech platform headquartered in the UAE, has secured $1.1 million in strategic investment from A15, Beltone Holding, and a group of angel investors, as per an emailed press release.

Launched in Egypt before expanding into the UAE, Byit is now preparing for its next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf markets.

Support from two prominent regional institutional investors underscores strong confidence in the company’s agent-first, transparent business model, which targets modernization of a fragmented, commission-heavy real estate sector.

With a network of more than 40,000 freelance brokers, Byit has quickly become one of the region’s most disruptive PropTech entrants.

Offering agents up to 90% of developers’ commissions, access to verified developer inventory, a partner network of over 450 companies, and more than 1,000 mapped projects, its model has created a scalable, data-driven alternative to traditional brokerage structures.

The new funding will help accelerate Byit’s regional expansion, including strengthening its UAE operations, speeding its entry into Saudi Arabia, and broadening its developer ecosystem across the Middle East.

Backed by growing institutional support and strong market traction, the company aims to reshape how real estate transactions are sourced, managed, and closed across the region.

"Our goal has always been bigger than building a platform, it’s about setting a new standard for how the industry operates," Antoine Azer, Founder and CEO of Byit Capital, said.

"This investment confirms that the market is ready for a fundamentally different kind of brokerage model, one that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and real value for both agents and developers," Azer added.