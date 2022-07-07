Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has officially launched the Digital Egypt platform which offers online services for all Egyptians, the Middle East News Agency reported on July 6th.

El-Sisi said that having faith in the importance of building a modern digital country and to ensure facilitation of online services for all factions of Egyptians, he launched Digital Egypt.

El-Sisi is also inaugurating on Wednesday a series of information technology projects through video conference.

